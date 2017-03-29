Boxers off to Europe



BONNIE Doon’s boxing trio have done it again, though it looks like they won’t remain a trio for long.

The Curtin boys, JayJay and Jenson, along with Shaun Thomas, have all been invited to fight in the prestigious Haringey Boxing Cup.

The single biggest boxing match in all of Europe, 600 competitors will fight over three days, along with a special dinner show, at the Alexandria Palace in England.

The three boxers – JayJay fights in youth 60kg division, Jenson in Schoolboy 57kg and Shaun Elite 60kg – have all been invited to attend the International Boxing match, and will compete for Australia.

The invitation follows Jay Jay’s recent success at the Silver Gloves Boxing bout at the Calabria Club in Brunswick, where he defeated the Australian and Victorian Champion in his division – and is now the title holder of both.

“These boys have an incredibly bright future in front of them,” Collingwood Boxing Club coach, Kel Bryant, said of the trio.

