Marks IGA wins award for service excellence

SUPA SERVICE: Marks SUPA IGA has been recognised for great all around customer service, taking out the Service Department of the Year Award at the 2017 IGA Victorian Awards of Excellence.

MARKS SUPA IGA has taken out the Service Department of the Year Award at the 2017 IGA Victorian Awards of Excellence.

This particular award is reserved to “the store that demonstrates the most outstanding service to shoppers in their local area”.

Marks SUPA IGA co-owner and manager, Stephen Marks, said the business was thrilled to be recognised for providing customers a high level of service.

“I see it as a very good award to win because it recognises the whole shop is doing well – from the guy who does the deliveries, to the night packers, to the assistant managers and the duty managers,” Mr Marks said.

The award will see Marks SUPA IGA represent Victoria in the national awards of excellence up on the Gold Coast in July.

Marks IGA was also nominated for excellence in the deli section at the awards.

 

