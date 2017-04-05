Bonnie Doon still finding their feet



THE Bonnie Doon seniors kicked of the 2017 campaign with a trip to Glenrowan in a game which showcased last year’s minor premier taking on the reigning triple premiers in a mouth-watering contest.

The Bombers were coming into the game setting to atone the disappointing 60 point defeat they suffered at the hands of the Kelly Tigers in last year’s second semi-final.

In the first half Glenrowan had most of the play and put the Bombers under immediate pressure, poor kicking keeping the game from blowing out.

The third quarter Bonnie Doon started to find their stride with Kaine Herbert hitting the scoreboard and Jordan Prior stepping up providing plenty of pressure in the rucks.

Judd Darby and Jack Conrick started providing the forwards with more opportunities – seniors coach Daniel Godsmark was pleased with the effort of the third quarter and the effort matching with Glenrowan.

The Bombers started the last quarter with plenty of run and had a few scoring opportunities but the class, fitness and senior experience of Glenrowan was eventually too strong for Bonnie Doon.

