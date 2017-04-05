Keeping Jamieson’s motor running



Categories:

Tags:

SCOTT McKenzie’s story as a motor mechanic began 44 years ago, when at the age of 16 he took on a role as an apprentice mechanic in Mansfield.

A local mechanic in town asked if he wanted to learn the ropes and help out his operation.

Scott said yes, and he’s been helping people ever since.

After earning his stripes working and completing his mechanical apprenticeship in Mansfield, Scott took on a job back closer to home at Jamieson River Automotive, where he assisted then owner, Graeme Willey, in the building of the garage.

Scott purchased the business in 1982, and has been the god in the machine of Jamieson ever since, solving local’s problems and saving them from the mortal coil of mechanical heartache.

He, many locals will tell you, is Jamieson.

