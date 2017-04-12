Momentous ride for Tom and Bella MacMunn



RAIN, high winds and freezing cold did not deter Tom MacMunn and daughter Bella from completing their 600km journey on Sunday morning celebrating a momentous cycle trip from Yass to Mansfield.

The last 25km were ridden from Tolmie in rain and cold conditions – the first bad weather in their week’s riding.

They were riding to raise money for Bella to travel to Venilale, East Timor later this year and to contribute to a project over there.

An elated Bella said the ride was not as hard as she thought it would be.

“It was a really good experience,” she said at the end of the ride.

Starting out from Yass a week ago, the pair travelled mainly on back roads to avoid traffic and to get a new experience of the countryside.

