Annual art exhibition gets bigger and better

THE annual Art Exhibition hosted by Richard Watson of ibrox Studio and held in the Masonic Lodge just gets bigger and better each year.

This year the paintings in a variety of mediums were offset by exquisite pieces of glass by James McMurtrie in a range of vivid greens, reds and oranges.

All up 164 pieces were exhibited with many paintings selling early.

Mr Watson said he was pleased with this year’s exhibition with Saturday morning being the busiest he had experienced.

The exhibition opened on Thursday evening and ran through until Monday afternoon.

Many of the works will now be on exhibition at ibrox gallery in Highett Street.

