Eagles outplayed in season opener

THE Tatura Bulldogs put a dampener on a sunny and successful Easter Saturday for Mansfield’s sporting teams, defeating the Eagles comfortably by 33 points.

It was an unconvincing start to the 2017 campaign for the Eagles, who, ironically, started off the match with promising conviction.

After the Bulldogs drew first blood on the scoreboard, the Eagles kicked four goals straight, exciting home fans with direct play and polished ball use.

The momentum was firmly on the side of the Eagles when skipper Ben Fagan took a strong grab, driving his knee into the back of a helpless Bulldogs defender who could only watch on as a jangled victim, as the big man wheeled around from 50 and drilled Mansfield’s fourth in a row at the 22 minute mark of the first term.

Fagan’s long range major had opened up a three goal margin for the Eagles at quarter time.

The goal typified the impetus of a decisive 20 minutes of play for the Eagles, where the home team softened Tatura up underneath the packs and landed heavy blows on the outside as they moved the ball freely and without error.

