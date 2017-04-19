MADEC Van Eyk horse trials a big success



THE Mansfield and District Equestrian Club (MADEC) held their annual horse trials earlier this month at the Mansfield Showgrounds.

The event was a huge success with riders travelling from far and wide to compete in the three phases of a horse trial – which consist of the horse/rider combination riding dressage, show jumping and cross country.

With more than 100 competitors at the Mansfield 2017 Van Eyk Horse Trials, the weather certainly tested the riders’ commitment – having sunshine on Saturday when riding dressage, followed by the extremes of rain and even hail on the Sunday for the show jumping and cross country phases.

The all-weather sand arena proved itself again a wonderful asset offering a great surface for the show jumping phase.

The rain made the cross country course slippery, proving another challenge for riders and their horses as they navigated the course.

MADEC was well represented with 14 members riding in their respective levels.

