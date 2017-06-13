Mt Buller teens selected for scholarship program



MT BULLER snowboarders Charlotte Batten and Angus Pennington are among a special group of Australian snow sports athletes to be selected for Ski and Snowboard Australia’s first Emerging Talent Scholarship (ETS) intake for snowboard cross.

Considered high potential athletes, Charlotte, 16, and Angus, 19, have been identified as having the capability of contributing to Australia’s international snow sport success in the future.

Both were excited to be selected for the scholarship.

“I am stoked to receive this scholarship,” Angus said.

“It will help me drive my ambition to snowboard on the world stage and I’d like to thank SSA for the opportunity.”

The ETS aims to maximise and fast track an athlete’s pathway opportunities and prepare them for future international competition.

