Eagles flip switch in final quarter

THE Mansfield Eagles came out of the blocks swinging and landing their blows against the Shepparton Swans on Saturday.

But if the first half was a boxing match, the Eagles were ducking for cover in the closing stages.

It was certainly nice to have a few big blokes clunking their marks and converting for the Eagles, as Ben Fagan and Brett Thornton combined for 10 goals in a new look twin tower set-up in attack.

The Eagles were quick to build a four goal lead with dominance in the centre clearances, and clean and direct ball movement going forward.

It was back to basics at training during the week and the boys had clearly taken the message on board.

But by the 17 minute mark of the second quarter the Swans had pegged back the Eagles’ lead and there were only a few points in it.

