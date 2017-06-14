A half century of service to the local community



INNUMERABLE achievements, countless bequeathments, and a myriad of changed lives later, the Rotary Club of Mansfield will this Friday celebrate its 50th birthday.

The initial membership on the night of the club’s inauguration on June 9, 1967 was 26.

George Ridley was installed as the first president, and of those 26 members, only Rodney Ryan (to our knowledge) is still alive.

Since then, Rotary’s membership (currently 20) has fluctuated, but the club’s commitment to Mansfield has never wavered.

Over the years, the Rotary Club of Mansfield has been a prominent contributor not only to the welfare of residents in Mansfield, but also to broader humanitarian efforts across the globe through Rotary International.

The Mansfield Rotary cohort is part of a broader family of 1.2 million Rotarians across the globe, and its members, through sheer strength of numbers and deep rooted global connections, form a part of something bigger than a local community organisation.

