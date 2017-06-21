Eagles lay an egg against the Bears



Categories:

Tags:

EAGLES coach Cam Hotton was waiting for his team to wake up and get going on Saturday in Shepparton, but the Eagles rode the snooze button to a disappointing 61 point defeat.

The Shepparton Bears seemed to have caught the Eagles on a day off.

“Probably everyone was down that five to 10 per cent which makes a huge difference overall to the team,” said Hotton.

“We probably can’t afford to have those lapses.

“We’re not good enough to play below our best, and that’s what we did on the weekend.”

The loss was the first time the Eagles have not been in a game since round four versus Kyabram.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email

