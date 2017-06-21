Josh and Olivia are tiger tough



JOSH and Olivia Brackman, after the experience of a lifetime, are now part of the Richmond Football Club inner sanctum.

During a recent trip to the Richmond Football Club the pair not only had the thrill of meeting their heroes and the privilege of gracing the hallowed Punt Road turf, they also got to run water during the club’s main training session, handing it to absolute superstars like Dusty, Cotchin, Rance and Riewoldt.

They even experienced the grandest honour of the Tiger Tribe – meeting Richo.

The pair recently travelled down to Melbourne to visit Punt Road Oval with their uncle Craig Brackman, who is also a big Richmond fan, and revelled in the atmosphere of the Richmond Football Club during the club’s hot start to 2017.

Josh and Olivia arrived to a huge cheer from the playing group, who were told by the coaching staff the pair would be running water for the training session.

They couldn’t wipe the smile off their faces.

