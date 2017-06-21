Just six days until budget decision



THE countdown is on with just six days left until the Mansfield Shire Councillors will choose to either adopt, or amend, the proposed 2017/18 budget.

It has been a historical period for council, with a record breaking 80 odd public submissions received as the community at large finds their voice.

With a $700,000 gap to fill, many changes have been slated for the 2017/18 year.

“The community engagement has been very positive,” Mansfield Shire mayor Paul Volkering said.

“To have received this many submissions is amazing.

“It has been challenging – the community has been very forthcoming but very honest with what they want,” he said.

