Local riders shine at Melbourne 3 Day

WHEN it comes to eventing, it just doesn’t get any bigger than the Melbourne International 3 Day Event (3DE).
Competitors come not just from across the country, but many fly in as well – determined to take home the jewel in the crown of equestrian riding.
This year, Mansfield had a host of local riders competing – with rising young superstar Nichola Payne taking home third place in the highly competitive CCIJ*.
Heading to Melbourne the week before the long weekend, Nichola won her first title the Thursday before the actual event – taking home the Dubarry Australasia best presented for her trot up.
Riding QWilliam (Archie), a chestnut thoroughbred, Nichola came out after the first day of competition on top.
“Archie warmed up superbly and carried it into the ring, among the huge atmosphere,” Nichola said.