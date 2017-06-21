Local riders shine at Melbourne 3 Day



WHEN it comes to eventing, it just doesn’t get any bigger than the Melbourne International 3 Day Event (3DE).

Competitors come not just from across the country, but many fly in as well – determined to take home the jewel in the crown of equestrian riding.

This year, Mansfield had a host of local riders competing – with rising young superstar Nichola Payne taking home third place in the highly competitive CCIJ*.

Heading to Melbourne the week before the long weekend, Nichola won her first title the Thursday before the actual event – taking home the Dubarry Australasia best presented for her trot up.

Riding QWilliam (Archie), a chestnut thoroughbred, Nichola came out after the first day of competition on top.

“Archie warmed up superbly and carried it into the ring, among the huge atmosphere,” Nichola said.

