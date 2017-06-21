Local riders shine at Melbourne 3 Day


WINNER: Nichola Payne and QWilliam had an amazing experience at the Melbourne 3DE, taking out the Best Presented Horse, Best performed off the track and also took home third place in the CCIJ*. PHOTO: Equine Focus Photography

WHEN it comes to eventing, it just doesn’t get any bigger than the Melbourne International 3 Day Event (3DE).

Competitors come not just from across the country, but many fly in as well – determined to take home the jewel in the crown of equestrian riding.

This year, Mansfield had a host of local riders competing – with rising young superstar Nichola Payne taking home third place in the highly competitive CCIJ*.

Heading to Melbourne the week before the long weekend, Nichola won her first title the Thursday before the actual event – taking home the Dubarry Australasia best presented for her trot up.

Riding QWilliam (Archie), a chestnut thoroughbred, Nichola came out after the first day of competition on top.

“Archie warmed up superbly and carried it into the ring, among the huge atmosphere,” Nichola said.

