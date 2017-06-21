Mansfield riders cycling around the state



Categories:

Tags:

MANSFIELD was well represented in cycling across the state with several locals competing in road and MTB disciplines.

Josh Hopwood, Dan Purcell and Bruce Halket headed to Kelly country for the Tour of Wangaratta.

Racing in and around the Warby Range, Glenrowan and Wangaratta, the Tour of Wang is comprised of four stages over two days.

Saturday’s first road stage over three peaks in the Warby Range was for the climbers.

Josh ‘The Juggernaut’ Hopwood put in a powerful final ascent up the final climb to claim second place in B grade.

The ‘crafty veteran’ in Bruce Halket also showed he’s no stranger to hills by taking third place in C grade.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email

