Opening season roads a pleasant success

THERE was a lot of extra traffic in the Mansfield region over the Queen’s Birthday weekend, and although there was also a lot of extra police presence, the local highway patrol was happy to report it as the safest season opener for years.

“Driver behaviour is the best we have seen,” said Sergeant Marty McLachlan.

“It is a good introduction to the snow season, which is when we usually see the most dangerous driving.”

There were two significant isolated incidents.

On Saturday at 1:40pm, an elderly local gentleman accidently shifted his parked car into gear and accelerated into Yenckens Mitre 10.

He hit another customer and pedestrian, causing them to need serious medical attention.

