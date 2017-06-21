VFF says tough times require tough measures



THE Mansfield branch of the Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) has aired deep concerns and made strong recommendations regarding council finances in a budget submission to Mansfield Shire Council.

In its submission, the VFF said that “tough times require tough measures”.

The submission states that unless Mansfield councillors undertake drastic action to reduce expenditure, then Mansfield Shire will be bankrupted and/or amalgamated in the next four years.

The VFF’s key recommendation is that council must reduce expenditure by 10 per cent, or $1.8 million, for the 2017/18 budget.

The VFF says it is seriously concerned with council’s “unsustainable” spending.

The VFF says that this is highlighted by an overall increase of expenditure of $365,000 in the 2017/18 draft budget.

“The true picture of expenditure is that there has been a potential saving of approximately $450,000 across five areas but this has been completely offset by cost increases of approximately $815,000 across other areas of the business resulting in total expenditure increasing by two per cent or $365,000,” the VFF submission states.

