Categories:

Tags:

Last night, the Mansfield Shire Councillors made history when they successfully agreed to ratify the 2017/18 shire budget.

After weeks of community comment, public meetings and online opinion, councillors were finally able to decide just where they thought Mansfield should be headed.

News emerged months ago that a $700,000 shortfall had been identified in council’s expenditure, and since then a lot of time and energy has gone into identifying just where money could be saved.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email