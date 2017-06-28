Crime statistics show 16.2% rise

Inspector attributes part of the rise to good police work between force and community



CRIME in Mansfield rose 16.2 per cent in the year, up 93 offences from 573 in 2016 to 666 in 2017.

The Crime Statistics Agency last week released its recorded crime statistics for Victoria for the year ending March 31, 2017.

The rise equates to an increase of around one offence every four days in the shire.

There were crime increases across nearly all offence categories including:

– Crimes against the person – 89 in 2016 up to 99 in 2017 rising 11.2 per cent;

– Property and deception offences – 314 in 2016 up to 349 in 2017 rising 11.1 per cent;

– Drug offences – 25 in 2016 up to 39 in 2017 rising 56 per cent;

– Justice procedures offences – 53 in 2016 to 72 in 2017 rising 35.8 per cent.

