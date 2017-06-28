Mansfield Shire a refugee welcome zone



Categories:

Tags:

THE Mansfield Shire is now an official Refugee Welcome Zone.

Mansfield Shire mayor Paul Volkering signed the Welcome Declaration at the Mansfield Armchair Cinema last Thursday.

The document is a signal and a promise to refugees that they are welcome and safe in the Mansfield Shire.

The declaration was followed by a screening of the film ‘Constance on the Edge’.

Filmed over 10 years, the movie tells the story of a refugee family from Sudan living in Wagga Wagga.

Described as an “unflinchingly honest portrayal of one refugee family’s resettlement in Australia”, the film was equal parts despair and hope, following the harrowing pasts, uncertain futures and life-affirming triumphs of the family.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email

