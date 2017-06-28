Pressure drops, along with finals chances


Categories: Football, Sport
Tags: ,
YOU’RE KIDDING: Earl Ree-Goodings and Ben Fagan can’t believe it as an umpiring decision doesn’t go their way.

THEY were up three points at quarter time, four points at half time, and 11 points at three quarter time, but a one goal to six last term consigned the Eagles to defeat against Rochester.

The 40 point to eight final term saw the Eagles go down by 21 points at the Eagles Nest, as the home side just could not sustain the fierce pressure they applied in the first three quarters.

Eagles coach Cam Hotton said his side’s main aim was to impart strong pressure on the opposition from the start.

“We were really on our game from the first bounce and I think we pressured very well for three quarters,” he said.

“We wanted to lift our intensity and take the game on, and we probably couldn’t sustain it for the last term as Rochy lifted their intensity.”

Guy Murray, called up from the reserves side for his first seniors game for the season, was a fantastic addition to the Eagles’ midfield, carrying out his coach’s game plan.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

Classifieds

In Person

98 High St
Mansfield, 3724

 

Office Hours

9:00am to
5pm Mon-Fri

By Phone

5775 2115

By Email

classi.mcourier@nemedia.com.au

When to book

Courier Classifieds

Noon Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Vehicles & Boats

Four weeks advertising with picture from only $20