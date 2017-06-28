Pressure drops, along with finals chances



Categories:

Tags:

THEY were up three points at quarter time, four points at half time, and 11 points at three quarter time, but a one goal to six last term consigned the Eagles to defeat against Rochester.

The 40 point to eight final term saw the Eagles go down by 21 points at the Eagles Nest, as the home side just could not sustain the fierce pressure they applied in the first three quarters.

Eagles coach Cam Hotton said his side’s main aim was to impart strong pressure on the opposition from the start.

“We were really on our game from the first bounce and I think we pressured very well for three quarters,” he said.

“We wanted to lift our intensity and take the game on, and we probably couldn’t sustain it for the last term as Rochy lifted their intensity.”

Guy Murray, called up from the reserves side for his first seniors game for the season, was a fantastic addition to the Eagles’ midfield, carrying out his coach’s game plan.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email

