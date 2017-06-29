Under 10s shine on the weekend



A BEAUTIFUL Saturday morning was what the Mansfield under 10 junior footballers were treated to this week as the Hawks and Demons continued with their enthralling battle.

The Hawks found out that a week is a long time in football – after coming off a good win last match they came up against a Demons team that were determined to turn the tables.

From the first bounce the Demons attacked and brought enormous pressure to the Hawks.

The ruck work of the Demons’ Jai Callaway was sensational and was one of the main reasons they were on top of the centre clearances.

The Pigdon boys showed why they are becoming one of the most dangerous combinations going around the way they can find one another by either hand or foot.

The Hawks had plenty of opportunities to score but the Demons’ defence was at times ruthless with Jett Kipping driving his team forward.

