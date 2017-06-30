Illegal deer hunters will continue to be targeted



MANSFIELD game hunters who do not abide by the law will continue to be targeted as Game Management Authority (GMA) officers work together with Victoria Police and Parks Victoria.

Following on from their crackdown in the area over the Queen’s Birthday long weekend – where 180 hunters were spoken to and a number of firearms seized – GMA, Parks and Police will continue to patrol the bushland areas across the North East.

“Illegal hunting and irresponsible behaviour can put people and wildlife at risk and damages the reputation of hunting,” GMA officer, Greg Hyams, said.

