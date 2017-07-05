Crossing supervisors, saleyards are safe



THE 2017-18 Mansfield Shire Council budget was ratified last Tuesday evening containing amendments that largely met community demands.

During the budget exhibition period more than 75 public submissions were received in what was an unprecedented level of interest for the Mansfield Shire.

In the past, no more than 13 submissions have been received for any proposed budget.

The headline amendments of the 2017-18 budget were:

– school-crossing supervisors will receive funding;

– the saleyards will not be sold at this stage;

– financial counselling services will continue; and

– an allocation of $50,000 to develop a master plan for the Station Precinct.

Councillors also delivered a series of recommendations to the chief executive officer to shore up the financial position of the shire, instructing council management to find savings of up to $500,000 per year.

Within the recommendations, councillors passed a motion to immediately commence a comprehensive review of all departments, services and functions of council.

