Further conversations for saleyards

THE forecast revenue from the sale of the former saleyards land has been removed from the 2017-2018 budget.

Some 18 submissions to council were made against the sale of the site.

At the special meeting of council last week, Cr Paul Sladdin moved amendments to the original recommendations, one of which was to “remove the forecast revenue from the sale of the saleyards site from the 2017-18 budget while council continues to explore options for future use”.

Council will now have to remove the saleyards income – $256k – from the income statement of the budget and have agreed to continue to explore options for its future use.

