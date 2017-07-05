James Cousins – Mansfield boy,

A little over a month ago, on Friday, May 26, James Cousins lived out the dream he forged as a child in Mansfield.


Categories: People, People and Lifestyle
Tags: ,
MIGHTY HAWK: James Cousins charges across the MCG in round 12 this year. PHOTO: Michael Klein, Herald Sun

SIX months ago, James Cousins’ future was on a knife edge.

Five months later, he stands in the middle of a chorus of bellows, belting out the theme tune of the most successful AFL team in the modern era.

It’s as happy as men can sing, it’s euphoria, and it’s the best moment of James’s life.

It was Friday, May 26 this year, when James Cousins debuted for Hawthorn, his side winning in a thrilling match at the Sydney Cricket Ground by six points.

With mother Andrea, father Ken, older brother Joe and younger sister Nelle, James grew up opposite the Mansfield Recreation Reserve.

“Literally across the road from the oval – that oval was my life,” James recalled.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

Classifieds

In Person

98 High St
Mansfield, 3724

 

Office Hours

9:00am to
5pm Mon-Fri

By Phone

5775 2115

By Email

classi.mcourier@nemedia.com.au

When to book

Courier Classifieds

Noon Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Vehicles & Boats

Four weeks advertising with picture from only $20