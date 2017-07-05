James Cousins – Mansfield boy,

A little over a month ago, on Friday, May 26, James Cousins lived out the dream he forged as a child in Mansfield.



Categories:

Tags:

SIX months ago, James Cousins’ future was on a knife edge.

Five months later, he stands in the middle of a chorus of bellows, belting out the theme tune of the most successful AFL team in the modern era.

It’s as happy as men can sing, it’s euphoria, and it’s the best moment of James’s life.

It was Friday, May 26 this year, when James Cousins debuted for Hawthorn, his side winning in a thrilling match at the Sydney Cricket Ground by six points.

With mother Andrea, father Ken, older brother Joe and younger sister Nelle, James grew up opposite the Mansfield Recreation Reserve.

“Literally across the road from the oval – that oval was my life,” James recalled.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email

