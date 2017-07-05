Mansfield twos get the job done at Mooroopna



THE Mansfield Reserves headed to Mooroopna on Saturday keen to bounce back and move on from our lacklustre performance the previous week.

Although Mooroopna have looked to have had a lean year, their home games had been well contested and as it turned out it was a pretty even contest.

Jamie Rekers (best on ground) continued his stellar season kicking three goals, having countless possessions and really showing he is a class above his opponents.

Gez Veneman playing his second game for the season really is making his teammates get excited.

He is a terrific athlete, a great teammate and if he stays on the park he could determine how far we can go in 2017.

It was a dour first half that was pretty scrappy with lots of kicking and hoping, but as the game progressed so did the run and carry and things started to flow more easily and scoring opportunities were created.

