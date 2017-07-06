New Mansfield properties to go on heritage overlay

SOME 32 new places of interest will be included in a new Mansfield Shire heritage listing, if a proposed amendment is passed by council later this year.
A heritage overlay already exists within the Mansfield Shire, with 31 places listed, but a further study has identified a number of new properties that council hopes to include.
“We have had a heritage consultant come in and he has put together stage 1 of a heritage listing for us,” senior strategic planner at the Mansfield Shire, Kathy Richardson, said.
“Many people don’t realise that it doesn’t have to be a home to be included on the heritage overlay – it is about identifying places of significance.
“A lot of 1980s buildings in Melbourne have significant post-modern design architecture, and they are listed.”
Not surprisingly, Jamieson has a number of new properties that have been added to the overlay, such as the school, the post office and the school residence.