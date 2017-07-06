New Mansfield properties to go on heritage overlay


HERITAGE LISTED: Public submissions for an additional 32 new places of significance will be included in a new Mansfield Shire Heritage Overlay when a planning scheme amendment is passed later this year. The Mansfield Magistrates Courthouse was one building of significance already included on this listing.

SOME 32 new places of interest will be included in a new Mansfield Shire heritage listing, if a proposed amendment is passed by council later this year.

A heritage overlay already exists within the Mansfield Shire, with 31 places listed, but a further study has identified a number of new properties that council hopes to include.

“We have had a heritage consultant come in and he has put together stage 1 of a heritage listing for us,” senior strategic planner at the Mansfield Shire, Kathy Richardson, said.

“Many people don’t realise that it doesn’t have to be a home to be included on the heritage overlay – it is about identifying places of significance.

“A lot of 1980s buildings in Melbourne have significant post-modern design architecture, and they are listed.”

Not surprisingly, Jamieson has a number of new properties that have been added to the overlay, such as the school, the post office and the school residence.

