At the heart of Soggy Bottom Farm



Categories:

Tags:

SOGGY Bottom Farm doesn’t sound particularly charming, but don’t let the name fool you.

Located on the Mansfield-Whitfield Road, it’s a rustic family home surrounded by wide natural land, heirloom apples, and leaves changing with the seasons.

At the heart of the property, is Niall Reidy.

Built in 1987, Niall and his late wife, Georgie, bought the land in 1982.

Niall had dreamed of building a medieval barn… until realising what an expensive endeavour that would be.

Instead, they settled on the cosy English-style cottage there today.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

