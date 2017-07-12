Eagles finish on a high note, set tone for Lions



Categories:

Tags:

DOWN by 17 points and with a meek 14 points on the board, Mansfield’s finals hopes were flat lining toward the midway point of the third term at Tatura Park.

The Eagles would need a big final term to overcome the Bulldogs.

Four goals in the final 15 minutes of the match did the trick as the Eagles outlasted Tatura, winning by 16 points.

The boys were flat early, but the game was never out of reach as the slippery conditions turned the contest into a low scoring battle.

A sharp burst of quality football was just what the Eagles needed to prevail.

“I think just our intensity in the last quarter and a half lifted,” said Eagles coach Cam Hotton.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

