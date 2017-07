Categories:

MANSFIELD headed off to Tatura on Saturday to tackle the Bulldogs with eight soldiers out from last week’s victory against Mooroopna, and it was a great opportunity for us to give some guys some valuable game time in key positions.

To our boys’ credit no one took a backward step against a pretty big, strong Tatura outfit.

Adam Mahoney (best on ground) lead the way once again.

He had a dicky knee all week but somehow found a way to play an inspirational 80 minutes of football.

