First black spot tower up, operating in shire

HAPPY AT HOWQUA: The wider Howqua community was invited to a special celebration last week when Independent MP Cathy McGowan (MHR, Indi), along with Telstra area general manager, Loretta Willaton, turned up to officially open the first co-located NBN/phone tower for the Indi electorate. The tower means mobile phone reception is now available to the Howqua community, and though the service was turned on a month ago it was an opportunity for residents and visitors to gather and celebrate the occasion. Pictured is Mansfield Shire chief executive officer Alex Green, Councillor Marg Attley, Peter Kenyon (Cathy McGowan’s constituent officer), Cathy McGowan (MHR, Indi), Councillor Paul Sladdin (behind), Loretta Willaton (Telstra), Councillor Peter Olver and Councillor Harry Westendorp. PHOTO: Rhyll McCormack

IT’S official – the first of Mansfield’s eight new mobile phone towers was formally switched on last week at Howqua.

Independent member for Indi Cathy McGowan (MHR, Indi) thanked both tiers of government, and praised the Mansfield community for their proactive approach in responding to problems in the shire.

“This is absolutely fantastic for Howqua,” she said.

“What is even better is that it is the first of eight new black spot areas in this shire that will receive a new base station.”

Following the official switch on, the wider community was invited to attend a celebratory morning tea at the Howqua Resort – where Telstra area general manager, Loretta Willaton, spoke about the upcoming towers still to go up across the shire.

“We are rolling out new mobile base stations to 125 sites in Victoria, under the Mobile Black Spot Program,” she said.

