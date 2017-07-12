First black spot tower up, operating in shire



IT’S official – the first of Mansfield’s eight new mobile phone towers was formally switched on last week at Howqua.

Independent member for Indi Cathy McGowan (MHR, Indi) thanked both tiers of government, and praised the Mansfield community for their proactive approach in responding to problems in the shire.

“This is absolutely fantastic for Howqua,” she said.

“What is even better is that it is the first of eight new black spot areas in this shire that will receive a new base station.”

Following the official switch on, the wider community was invited to attend a celebratory morning tea at the Howqua Resort – where Telstra area general manager, Loretta Willaton, spoke about the upcoming towers still to go up across the shire.

“We are rolling out new mobile base stations to 125 sites in Victoria, under the Mobile Black Spot Program,” she said.

