Mansfield going plastic free this month

FREE BAGS: Helping our environment one green bag at a time was this group of clever, crafty ladies who sewed together “boomerang bags” at a recent working bee. Boomerang bags are made from recycled materials and woven together with a little bit of love. The boomerang bags are an initiative of Up2Us Landcare Alliance and will be given away for free at the Mansfield Farmers Market on July 22 as part of Plastic Free July. PHOTO: Katie Moore, Mansfield Bendigo Bank

PLASTIC free July is an international movement that encourages people to reduce – or eliminate – the plastic from daily life, and the Mansfield community has thrown its support behind the idea.

One of the key ways to reduce plastic landfill is to use recyclable coffee cups, and to take your own shopping bag to the supermarket.

Up2Us Landcare, in conjunction with the Mansfield CWA, have created a line of the best looking “green” bags Mansfield has ever seen – known as boomerang bags.

Boomerang bags are made from recycled material – but recycled does not mean ugly, because these bags are certainly not.
Bright colours, zany patterns and materials of all texture, the boomerang bags are fun, local and more importantly, good for the environment.

Already, a number of Mansfield shops are getting behind Plastic Free July by choosing to not offer them as a choice to customers – these include All Things Natural and Organic, Hoffmans Green Grocer, Jabeta Creations and Country Tales Bookstore.

