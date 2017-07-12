New speed limit laws require our attention



CONFUSION around new speed limit rules has been raised in Mansfield.

As of July 1, drivers must safely slow to 40km/h when passing a stationary or slow-moving emergency vehicle that is responding to an emergency with flashing lights or a siren sounding.

After passing the vehicle, drivers should not increase speed again until reaching a safe distance from the scene.

Concern has been raised, too, that the new laws, ushered in swiftly and without a public education period, could cause uncertainty and have unintended consequences that will lead to danger.

If you read the FAQ on the new road rules above, it seems a lot to take in, and RACV roads and traffic manager Dave Jones says the new rules require clearer explanation.

“In some situations, for example high-speed country roads that have got hills, they’re undulating roads and sharp bends,” Mr Jones told radio station 3AW.

