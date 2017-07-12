New speed limit laws require our attention


Categories: Community, Council, News
Tags:
SLOW DOWN, BEWARE: Drivers must safely slow to 40km/h when passing a stationary or slow-moving emergency vehicle with flashing lights. With little education period before the rule was introduced, some drivers are being caught unawares, so take care and slow down when approaching a vehicle with flashing lights.

CONFUSION around new speed limit rules has been raised in Mansfield.

As of July 1, drivers must safely slow to 40km/h when passing a stationary or slow-moving emergency vehicle that is responding to an emergency with flashing lights or a siren sounding.

After passing the vehicle, drivers should not increase speed again until reaching a safe distance from the scene.

Concern has been raised, too, that the new laws, ushered in swiftly and without a public education period, could cause uncertainty and have unintended consequences that will lead to danger.

If you read the FAQ on the new road rules above, it seems a lot to take in, and RACV roads and traffic manager Dave Jones says the new rules require clearer explanation.

“In some situations, for example high-speed country roads that have got hills, they’re undulating roads and sharp bends,” Mr Jones told radio station 3AW.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

Classifieds

In Person

98 High St
Mansfield, 3724

 

Office Hours

9:00am to
5pm Mon-Fri

By Phone

5775 2115

By Email

classi.mcourier@nemedia.com.au

When to book

Courier Classifieds

Noon Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Vehicles & Boats

Four weeks advertising with picture from only $20