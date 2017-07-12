The Mackenzies have been in the pizza business for more than 20 years

KEN Mackenzie started life as a builder in Melbourne, born and raised in Mount Waverley.
Like so many young men, his parents encouraged him to get a trade – and having always been good with his hands, it was a trade on the tools he chose.
After marrying and having three children, the Mackenzies were looking to get out of Melbourne and head to the country to raise their family.
A holiday block off Howes Creek Road had seen them spend time in Mansfield before, so it was a logical conclusion for the family to head to the North East when they were looking to relocate.
“We moved up here in ‘94,” Ken said.
“There were a lot of people doing the tree change thing at the time.
“I’d been a builder in Melbourne for years by that stage – so when we moved up, I just continued to do that.”