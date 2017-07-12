The Mackenzies have been in the pizza business for more than 20 years

“Building a house isn’t that much different to building a pizza – it’s just layers,” Ken said.



Categories:

Tags:

KEN Mackenzie started life as a builder in Melbourne, born and raised in Mount Waverley.

Like so many young men, his parents encouraged him to get a trade – and having always been good with his hands, it was a trade on the tools he chose.

After marrying and having three children, the Mackenzies were looking to get out of Melbourne and head to the country to raise their family.

A holiday block off Howes Creek Road had seen them spend time in Mansfield before, so it was a logical conclusion for the family to head to the North East when they were looking to relocate.

“We moved up here in ‘94,” Ken said.

“There were a lot of people doing the tree change thing at the time.

“I’d been a builder in Melbourne for years by that stage – so when we moved up, I just continued to do that.”

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

