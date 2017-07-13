Defibrillator installed and 303s rule the range



THE Violet Town shooting complex is a safer place thanks to the installation, on Saturday, of a defibrillator provided by the State Government.

St John’s Ambulance members delivered the unit to the complex and then instructed the members of the East Central District Rifle Association and the Euroa Clay Target Club (ECDRA) in the correct use of a defibrillator.

The instructor said that since the program commenced many lives have been saved through prompt use of a defibrillator by the general public.

Marty Kelly, captain of the ECDRA, thanked the instructor for the unit and training and said it was good to know that all authorised users of the Violet Town Shooting Complex have access to this great lifesaving equipment.

After lunch it was down to business with the classic 303 match.

It was great to see these very dependable rifles back in action.

