Trial study on synthetic vs organics

SHORT term, traditional synthetic fertilisers (NPK) are cheaper and just as effective at readying soil for pasture growth, a new study at Bonnie Doon has found.

The test site compares the effects of fertiliser on soil health against that of applying organic matter (manure).

Twelve months into the five year trial and the first round of results – taken at a soil depth of up to 15cm – have shown the overall effects are similar, but NPK application saw the biggest initial improvement in key areas.

Glenwood Farm is owned by Colin and Annalie Squires, and sits just off the Maroondah Highway near Bonnie Doon.

The pair, who has owned the property for almost four years, agreed to set aside a paddock for the trial because of their interest in low input, high productivity farming.

“When we bought the property, it had been intensively grazed and cut for hay each year, and the pasture had suffered for it,” Colin said.

