Eagles sizzle, then fizzle, in symbolic loss


IN what has been a highly unpredictable year for Mansfield’s premier football side, the Eagles’ season was typified in three quarters of Jekyll and Hyde football on Saturday.

A blistering nine goal to two opening term had put the Eagles in a commanding position against travellers Seymour.

But, as has been the case in a sometimes one step forward, two steps backward year, the Eagles were reeled in during disappointing second and third terms.

The Eagles surrendered their seven goal lead by three quarter time and ultimately fell seven points short.

Reflecting on the match, Mansfield coach Cam Hotton said the match summed up the nature of the Eagles’ season.

“To show what we can do, and then show the other end of the spectrum was hard to take,” he said.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

