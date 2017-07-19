Mansfield Eagles reserves tame the Seymour Lions



The Eagles Reserves hosted the Seymour Lions on Saturday knowing that a win was a must to keep our spot in the final six intact.

We welcomed back Benny Vogelzang, Goat Murry, Lachie Christopher, Wade Clarke and Jack O’Grady into our line-up, and all of these blokes helped straighten us up as we look to really build some stability to our line-up for the back end of the year.

Adam Mahoney (best on ground) once again brought his own footy and he and his fellow on-ballers were getting first use of the pill through great ruck work from Clarke and Matty Martin.

Jamie Carns celebrated his 21st birthday by captaining the team – he played a great game with those trademark dashes down the wing that set up so many forward 50 entries.

Seymour were getting numbers up the ground and really trying to get us out of position but the back half all held firm with Lach Millon being a standout.

