Mansfield hospital expanding services

MANSFIELD District Hospital (MDH) is about to expand its range of primary health services with the introduction of a service to address the issue of ice and other drug use in Mansfield, as well as a suicide prevention service.

The ice and other drugs project builds upon the recommendations from a community forum held in Mansfield in July 2014 that was attended by more than 200 people.

At that forum respected public health expert Professor David Penington heard of the prevalence of drug use in Mansfield.

It is from this the idea to pilot a local based solution gained momentum.

This pilot has the strong support of local GP Dr Will Twycross who as well as participating in the forum and advocating for local based services has assisted the hospital in developing its submission.

“Drug use is a problem in Mansfield,” said Mansfield District Hospital’s director of operations, Melanie Green.

