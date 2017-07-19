Mansfield hospital expanding services

Community to play role in ice and other drugs project, suicide prevention


Categories: Community, Health, News, Top stories
Tags: , ,

MANSFIELD District Hospital (MDH) is about to expand its range of primary health services with the introduction of a service to address the issue of ice and other drug use in Mansfield, as well as a suicide prevention service.

The ice and other drugs project builds upon the recommendations from a community forum held in Mansfield in July 2014 that was attended by more than 200 people.

At that forum respected public health expert Professor David Penington heard of the prevalence of drug use in Mansfield.
It is from this the idea to pilot a local based solution gained momentum.

This pilot has the strong support of local GP Dr Will Twycross who as well as participating in the forum and advocating for local based services has assisted the hospital in developing its submission.

“Drug use is a problem in Mansfield,” said Mansfield District Hospital’s director of operations, Melanie Green.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

Classifieds

In Person

98 High St
Mansfield, 3724

 

Office Hours

9:00am to
5pm Mon-Fri

By Phone

5775 2115

By Email

classi.mcourier@nemedia.com.au

When to book

Courier Classifieds

Noon Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Vehicles & Boats

Four weeks advertising with picture from only $20