McLeish pushes again to upgrade Courthouse



Categories:

Tags:

THE Mansfield Courthouse has been mentioned in parliament again after Cindy McLeish (MLA, Eildon) implored the State Government to do something about the state and functionality of the historic building.

Speaking last month, Ms McLeish told those gathered that she had “had complaints about the court from the public, from the court officers and from the police”.

Although she conceded the courthouse was in a lovely setting, she referenced the lack of toilets, lack of offender screening facilities and the single meeting room as all being unsatisfactory in such a busy building.

“When lawyers brief clients, those briefings usually occur in the street,” she said.

“People … are all very concerned about the conditions at the Mansfield court.

“This needs to be addressed – because modern, safe and secure courts are so important, and it is imperative that the people who are attending court are also kept safe.”

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

