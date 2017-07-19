McLeish pushes again to upgrade Courthouse


Categories: Community, Court, News
Tags:
WORK NEEDED: Cindy McLeish (MLA, Eildon) spoke in parliament last month, imploring the government to consider upgrading the Mansfield Courthouse. She is pictured with Shadow Attorney General, John Pesutto, who visited Mansfield late last year.

THE Mansfield Courthouse has been mentioned in parliament again after Cindy McLeish (MLA, Eildon) implored the State Government to do something about the state and functionality of the historic building.

Speaking last month, Ms McLeish told those gathered that she had “had complaints about the court from the public, from the court officers and from the police”.

Although she conceded the courthouse was in a lovely setting, she referenced the lack of toilets, lack of offender screening facilities and the single meeting room as all being unsatisfactory in such a busy building.

“When lawyers brief clients, those briefings usually occur in the street,” she said.

“People … are all very concerned about the conditions at the Mansfield court.

“This needs to be addressed – because modern, safe and secure courts are so important, and it is imperative that the people who are attending court are also kept safe.”

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

Classifieds

In Person

98 High St
Mansfield, 3724

 

Office Hours

9:00am to
5pm Mon-Fri

By Phone

5775 2115

By Email

classi.mcourier@nemedia.com.au

When to book

Courier Classifieds

Noon Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Vehicles & Boats

Four weeks advertising with picture from only $20