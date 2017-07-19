Sixty years of marriage and still so much in love


Categories: Community, Featured Stories, News
Tags: ,
STILL IN LOVE: Bill and Shirley White celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in March. They are pictured with daughter, Anne.

IN 1957, the Heidelberg Town Hall would come alive every Wednesday night as couples twirled around the dance floor, quickstepping to a foxtrot.

Times were simpler then; courting was old fashioned, full of dashing young gentlemen out to impress the young ladies across the room.

One such young man was Bill White.

Bill was well known at the dances – all the girls wanted to waltz with the tanned young chemical engineer.

But on one fateful night more than 60 years ago, Bill’s eyes fell upon a young nurse whose name was Shirley – and to this day, his eyes are still firmly held every time she walks into a room.

“God, was she a beautiful looking girl,” Bill recalled enthusiastically.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

