Student voice and voting rights at Secondary College

MANSFIELD Secondary College (MSC) is ahead of the game when it comes to students on the school council.

Not only do 2017 school captains, Amy Dixon-Rielly and Fergus Paterson, hold an appointed position on council, they are full members with full voting rights.

This means that they contribute to discussions – and decisions – regarding school programs, budgets, policies and the ongoing direction of the school.

According to The Age newspaper (July 13), the Andrews government says that it is “seriously considering” an overhaul of school councils to give students a greater say.

It appears that our local secondary college is already aware of the value that a student voice can contribute to the future of its school via the perspective, knowledge and decisions of current students.

“When I started on school council in 2012, the two community positions were being filled by our school captains and we have continued that practice,” Mansfield Secondary College School Council president Judy Dixon said.

