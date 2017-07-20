Under 14s go berserk at the Nest


Categories: Football (Junior), Sport
Tags: ,
LEADING THE CHARGE: Larissa Thomas wills herself to be first for the ball as Robbie Parks and Charlie Christopher supply reinforcement. In particularly chilly conditions, Thomas and the Eagles under 14s had a big win over the Benalla Bulldogs on Sunday. PHOTO: Spence Photography

UNDER 14s football was back at the Eagles’ Nest on Sunday after having the previous week off because of the bye.

When the boys last played they suffered their first defeat, so after a much needed spell it enabled the team to refocus and set their sights on the back part of the season.

The aim is simply to build some momentum and explode come finals time.

This week the Benalla Bulldogs travelled down the highway to take on the Eagles but unfortunately were a little short on for numbers so a huge thank you to Micky Burrows, Gus Van Der Hayden, Bailey Adams and Prabh Sandhu who threw on a Doggies jumper and were awesome.

That’s the Eagles’ way.

The first quarter saw the Eagles probably produce their best quarter for the year coming out all guns blazing.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

