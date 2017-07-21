Is Mansfield home to Australia’s hardest working cattle dog?



NOMINATIONS are now open for the 2017 Cobber Challenge – a competition that will place dogs across the nation against each other in an event of endurance and speed – all to find Australia’s hardest working dog.

Organised by nutritional dog food specialists, Ridley, the Cobber Challenge will see dogs from each state compete in their natural environment.

GPS collars will be fitted to competing dogs for three weeks, tracking and scoring their running distance, duration and top speed.

Results will be uploaded daily to www.cobberchallenge.com.au, so people around the country can follow the performance of their favourite dogs compared to their rivals throughout the country.

Ridley launched the inaugural Cobber Challenge last year.

The 2016 challenge saw eight working dogs from NSW, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia compete.

