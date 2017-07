Categories:

TUESDAY saw a stroke competition being conducted with a field of 27 players fronting the starter.

There was also a Gold Event held.

The winner was evergreen Trevor Wright (19) with a nett 72 from Chris Purcell (31) with a nett 72.

Ball rundown went to 79 nett on a countback.

Nearest the pin went to Laurie Harcus on the seventh, Stuart Hogg on the ninth and Kane Blunt on the 16th.

The Pro Pin on the third went to Paul Norris, as well as the Best Score holes 13 – 18.

