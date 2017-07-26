Eagles control United for season sweep


Categories: News
Tags: ,
EAGLES BOUNCE BACK: Mansfield Eagles midfielder Tom German wanted it more than his Shepparton United counterparts on Saturday as the Eagles picked up their third win in four matches. PHOTO: Paul Martin

BACKING up their round five romp of Shepparton United, the Mansfield Eagles again took care of business with ease in the reverse fixture on the weekend.

The Eagles defeated Shepparton United by four goals at Deakin Reserve playing a fast moving brand of football that the home side couldn’t stop.

Run and carry, direct ball movement and one-on-one contests were the order of the day as Eagles coach Cam Hotton said his side largely did as it pleased.

“We played to our plan and got the ball in quick to our forwards,” Hotton said.

“United were a younger side and their pressure was down which enabled us to move the ball with more polish.

“We played some good footy for three quarters but we probably took the shine off a little with our last quarter where they got a few goals back.”

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

Classifieds

In Person

98 High St
Mansfield, 3724

 

Office Hours

9:00am to
5pm Mon-Fri

By Phone

5775 2115

By Email

classi.mcourier@nemedia.com.au

When to book

Courier Classifieds

Noon Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Vehicles & Boats

Four weeks advertising with picture from only $20