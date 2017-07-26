Eagles control United for season sweep



BACKING up their round five romp of Shepparton United, the Mansfield Eagles again took care of business with ease in the reverse fixture on the weekend.

The Eagles defeated Shepparton United by four goals at Deakin Reserve playing a fast moving brand of football that the home side couldn’t stop.

Run and carry, direct ball movement and one-on-one contests were the order of the day as Eagles coach Cam Hotton said his side largely did as it pleased.

“We played to our plan and got the ball in quick to our forwards,” Hotton said.

“United were a younger side and their pressure was down which enabled us to move the ball with more polish.

“We played some good footy for three quarters but we probably took the shine off a little with our last quarter where they got a few goals back.”

