Funding boost for our busier hospital

MANSFIELD District Hospital will receive an additional $275,000 after the State Government announced its hospital budget spending last week.

Overall, the hospital will receive just over $8.5 million for its annual running costs, with the extra funds boosting the income by 3.3 per cent.

Hospital chief executive officer Cameron Butler told the Mansfield Courier this week that the funding was particularly welcome as the number of people treated at the hospital had risen in the past year.

“We welcome the increase in funding and we hope it assists us to continue to provide a comprehensive range of services to the community,” Mr Butler said.

“This year we are looking to expand our theatre service.

“With known EBA increases and the expected large increase in utility costs we expect this year to be fiscally challenging.”

