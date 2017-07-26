Mansfield twos come up short at Deakin



THE Mansfield twos headed off to the home of Goulburn Valley footy on Saturday at the wonderful Deakin Reserve.

We took on the Shepparton United Demons in a really hard fought fifth vs sixth battle.

For the first time in some weeks we posted the first major through a great mark and straight kick from our big spearhead Benny Vogelzang and with another on the board not long after we seemed to be playing a little better football.

United goaled on the quarter time siren and this seemed to give them a little bit of momentum heading to the huddle and they came out a much different side after the break.

Matty Martin (bog) played a wonderful game – he jumped into every ruck contest but it seems to be the work he does when the ball hits the ground that is really making him quickly become one of our most important players.

